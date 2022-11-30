Michael Patrick Perkins, 76, passed away on November 23rd at Kansas City Hospice House. He leaves behind a legacy of boisterous laughter and raucous good times shared with close family members and too many friends to count. Known by many names, including Mayor, Perky, Mikey, Admiral, and Cy, he managed to entertain anyone within earshot, which was a long distance to be sure.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Edson W. Perkins and Dorothy M. (Woodward) Perkins; his brother, Edson “Cy” Perkins; his sister, Susan Marsh; and his brother-in-law; Jim Marsh. He is survived by his nephew Edson “Cy” Perkins, II; and his nieces, Lindsay Perkins of Kansas City, Megan Perkins Shiesl of Kansas City, and Mary Katherine (Caty) Neis (Ryan).

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9th. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS.