  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Michael Patrick Perkins

February 20, 1946 – November 23, 2022

Michael Patrick Perkins, 76, passed away on November 23rd at Kansas City Hospice House. He leaves behind a legacy of boisterous laughter and raucous good times shared with close family members and too many friends to count. Known by many names, including Mayor, Perky, Mikey, Admiral, and Cy, he managed to entertain anyone within earshot, which was a long distance to be sure.