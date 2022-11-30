Leona Gay O’Banion

She was born on October 26,1947 to the late Hazel Virginia Trout Lester and the late William Varner Lester of Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She attended Rosehill and was a graduate of Mercer County High School. She then graduated with a degree in music from Campbellsville College. She also earned a master’s degree in counseling from Western Kentucky University. She was involved in 4-H and showing Jersey cattle. Upon graduation, her love for music led her to teaching choral music at Mercer County High School and a Guidance Counselor at Kentucky State Reformatory and North Point Correctional Facility.

Leona Gay Lester O’Banion 75, of Olathe, Kansas passed away surrounded by her family November 27, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Douglas O’Banion of Olathe, Kansas. A son; Brian Keith O’Banion of Leawood, Kansas; daughter Melissa Kay (Chris) Lay of Leawood, Kansas; three grandsons Zachary Conner O’Banion of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Joshua Palmer O’Banion and Nicholas Duncan O’Banion both of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and a granddaughter; Kyleigh Delaine Lay of Leawood, Kansas. Two sisters; Anita Adele Lester (Jerry) Bruce of Versailles, Kentucky, and Virginia Trout Lester (Danny) Yates of Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She is also survived by several nieces and a nephew.

She requested to be cremated with no visitation or service.

Memorials are suggested to Gideon International or a charity of one’s choice.