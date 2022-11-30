  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Leona Gay O’Banion

Leona Gay Lester O’Banion 75, of Olathe, Kansas passed away surrounded by her family November 27, 2022.

She was born on October 26,1947 to the late Hazel Virginia Trout Lester and the late William Varner Lester of Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She attended Rosehill and was a graduate of Mercer County High School. She then graduated with a degree in music from Campbellsville College. She also earned a master’s degree in counseling from Western Kentucky University. She was involved in 4-H and showing Jersey cattle. Upon graduation, her love for music led her to teaching choral music at Mercer County High School and a Guidance Counselor at Kentucky State Reformatory and North Point Correctional Facility.