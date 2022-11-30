Lance A. Lesslie

Lance was born on September 25, 1970, in Wichita, Kansas to Michael and Kathleen (Classen) Lesslie. He grew up attending Haysville schools and was an active member of the debate squad and chess team. He graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He worked as a software engineer and developer at LSI Logic, Honeywell, and for the last 16 years Sprint/T-Mobile. Lance loved being a husband to Gina and a dad to Freya. The two of them brought immense joy into his life.

He was proud to be a “Disney dad” and enjoyed spending his time traveling far and wide with his girls, always ready to impart lasting wisdom and experience. Lance was a source of inspiration to all those around him. His dry wit, directness of opinion, and intellectual fortitude made him a formidable presence. His accomplishments and knowledge spanned a wide variety of subjects, and he never stopped seeking out more things to learn. Lance’s intense curiosity about the world along with his ingenuity and diligence to change things for the better were unmatched.

He is preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Lesslie and his sister Lori Lesslie. Lance is survived by his wife Gina A. Lesslie, stepdaughter Freya, father Michael L. Lesslie, sister Lisa Wallentine, nephews Zachary and Logan Wallentine, and niece Kylee Wallentine.

Visitation will be from 1:30 – 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 3rd at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will start at 2:30 pm, which will also be livestreamed. Lance was a lifelong ambassador for The Muscular Dystrophy Association and Cure SMA. The family requests that contributions in Lance’s name be made to Cure SMA. For more information, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com