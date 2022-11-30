James F. Hill, 80, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed peacefully on November 21, 2022. He was born to James and Bridgie Hill on June 15, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas.
James F. Hill, 80, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed peacefully on November 21, 2022. He was born to James and Bridgie Hill on June 15, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas.
