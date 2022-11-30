  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Developer wants to convert historic Overland Park church into boutique hotel

Plans to redevelop the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church in downtown Overland Park into a 30-room boutique hotel have been submitted by Kansas City-based architecture firm SixTwentyOne and Edison District developer Tim Barton. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

A local developer wants to convert the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church in downtown Overland Park into a boutique hotel.

Catch up quick: Kansas City-based architecture firm SixTwentyOne and Edison District developer Tim Barton have submitted plans to redevelop the church site at 8029 Overland Park Drive.

