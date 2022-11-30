  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Beatrice “Bea” Arnold

January 19, 1932 – November 26, 2022

Beatrice “Bea” Arnold, 90, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022 in the loving presence of her son, Keith, who was holding her hand and streaming her favorite country and bluegrass gospel music for her as she left this world.