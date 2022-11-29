  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee soap shop Suds Refillery has eco-friendly mission

Homemade bath salts sold by Suds Refillery in Shawnee. Photo via Suds Refillery.

As a stay-at-home mom, Kerry Jones Steil of Shawnee was troubled by reports of extreme weather and temperatures caused by global warming.

“I just felt a little like, I wish I could do something, but I’m just one person in the Midwest,” she said.