Shawnee soap shop Suds Refillery has eco-friendly mission

“I just felt a little like, I wish I could do something, but I’m just one person in the Midwest,” she said.

As a stay-at-home mom, Kerry Jones Steil of Shawnee was troubled by reports of extreme weather and temperatures caused by global warming.

So what did she do? Jones Steil lacked the following of celebrities and influencers, she said.

But then her mother, Barbette Jones of Lee’s Summit, came up with an idea: why not start a pop-up business selling eco-friendly soaps and lotions from containers you could refill?

Catch up quick: That was last May.

Now Jones Steil and her mother have a downtown Shawnee store (and a blue van for pop-up events) doing the business Barbette suggested after reading about it in a Colorado magazine.

Suds Refillery, at 11111 West 59th Terrace just off Nieman Road near downtown Shawnee, offers a gamut of low-impact cleansing and personal care products – toothpaste tablets, bath salts and bamboo toilet paper to name a few – with a different sort of business model.

Customers can bring their own containers, choose from a few free recycled containers at the store or buy a container from the shop.

The products are then sold by weight, after subtracting the weight of the container.

Key quote: “Our whole reason for starting this store was to show people there is a different way to consume – a way to consume products with less waste,” Jones Steil said.

Backstory: The business started out of a blue van at various locations, she said.

She and her mother at first had hoped to locate at farmer’s markets but were turned away from some because the two didn’t make the items they were selling.

Jones Steil said many products are locally sourced or from producers that offer them as refillables.

Not getting into farmer’s markets was a “bummer,” but she said she still has hopes that will change.

State of play: In the meantime, Suds Refillery had some successes at events at McLain’s Market in downtown Shawnee.

As time went on, she realized the business needed to be more convenient to customers who wanted to find them easily when they ran low on soap, she said.

Suds Refillery has been in the 59th Terrace storefront since September.

Besides the soaps, the business encourages recycling in other ways, Jones Steil said.

They dedicated a recycle bin for Halloween candy wrappers and also have a drop-off point for prom dresses and undergarments to be donated to a church that has a prom boutique, she said.

A final thing about Suds Refillery

People can also swap buckets of compost there, or sign up for Food Cycle KC, an organization that collects food waste for composting.

The store also offers a sign-up for Food Cycle’s curbside service.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.