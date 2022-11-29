Shawnee is a JoCo hotspot for holiday pop-up bars

Catch up quick: Tree lightings, holiday shopping and office parties are all underway, but if you’re looking for another way to get into the holiday spirit (or, spirits, shall we say), then Shawnee has you covered.

What do we mean? There are three holiday-themed pop-up bars in Shawnee to enjoy over the next few weeks.

They’re all hosted by local breweries or eateries: Transport Brewery, Drastic Measures and The Social Bar and Grill.

Winter Wonderland at Transport Brewery

There are four curated holiday experiences at Transport Brewery’s Winter Wonderland to try out this year, each running on certain dates in December: A Cowboy Christmas, 70s Ski Lodge, Santa Paws and Christmas Movie Favorites.

Each experience can accommodate six to 10 guests and comes with a limited edition seasonal cocktail and beer menu, a specialty taster, cookie plate and warm almonds.

Make reservations for Fridays or Saturdays in December here.

All ages are welcome, and each experience costs $150 to $250.

Drastic Mensches at Drastic Measures

Stop in at Drastic Measures, a cocktail bar near the corner of Nieman Road and Johnson Drive, for Drastic Mensches: a Hanukkah-themed pop-up from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24.

The cocktail bar plans to work closely with the Jewish community to honor the holiday, according to a Facebook post.

Half of all sales will go toward Jewish organizations in an effort to combat antisemitism, according to the Facebook post.

Who’s Holiday Party at The Social Bar & Grill

Immerse yourself in Whoville and meet the Grinch at The Social Bar & Grill during the Who’s Holiday Party this season.

This is a pop-up concept put on by Apparition, a bar that sets up seasonal concepts at other bars and restaurants.

The Who’s Holiday Party is available at The Social Bar & Grill until Dec. 31, and reservations can be made online here.