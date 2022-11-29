  Juliana Garcia  - Crime

Man pushed woman down, stole purse at JoCo bank, police say

Roeland Park police say the incident occurred outside the Commerce Bank at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. Above, an image of the suspect, left, courtesy Roeland Park Police and a file photo of the bank branch.

Roeland Park Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect connected to an incident outside a bank Monday afternoon.

Catch up quick: Police say a man pushed down a 71-year-old woman as she exited the Commerce Bank branch at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue and stole her purse, which included some personal items and cash.

