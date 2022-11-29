Roeland Park police say the incident occurred outside the Commerce Bank at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. Above, an image of the suspect, left, courtesy Roeland Park Police and a file photo of the bank branch.
Roeland Park Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect connected to an incident outside a bank Monday afternoon.
Catch up quick: Police say a man pushed down a 71-year-old woman as she exited the Commerce Bank branch at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue and stole her purse, which included some personal items and cash.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told the Post via email.
The upshot: Morris said the victim is okay but was shaken up.
Suspect details: Morris said the suspect is a white male who was dressed in all black, possibly in his early 30s and tall.
Roeland Park Police released two images showing the suspect, as well as an image of the suspect’s vehicle “that had distinct damage,” Morris said.
How to contact the police department
Morris said Roeland Park Police Department is actively seeking help to identify the suspect, and/or locate the vehicle.
Anyone with tips can call (913) 677-3363, or can call Johnson County Dispatch at (913) 782-0720, Morris said.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansas and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
