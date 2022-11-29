  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Judge blocks Kansas law banning telemedicine abortion pills

Printed off instructions for using prescribed medication for an abortion.

A Kansas judge has blocked a law banning doctors from prescribing abortion-inducing pills over telemedicine. Abortion providers say that’ll help expand access in rural Kansas, but the legal fight isn’t over. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon 

Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice.