2 familiar JoCo heavyweights win state football titles 🏈🏆

Johnson County state football win

The Bishop Miege Stags celebrate the victory over Wamego in the Kansas Class 4A championship. Photo credit Drew Rich/No Coast Media, courtesy Jon Holmes.

Bishop Miege and Mill Valley high schools, two Johnson County squads with long traditions of gridiron glory, are once again Kansas state football champions for 2022.

Catch up quick: Both teams won state championship games on a rainy day this past Saturday, Nov. 26.

