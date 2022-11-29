2 familiar JoCo heavyweights win state football titles 🏈🏆

Bishop Miege and Mill Valley high schools, two Johnson County squads with long traditions of gridiron glory, are once again Kansas state football champions for 2022.

Bishop Miege, a Roeland Park private school, defeated Wamego 35-14 in the Class 4A state title game played in Topkea , for the school’s 11th football title overall and first since 2019.

Meanwhile, Mill Valley, in the USD 232 district, took home its fourth straight Class 5A state championship, beating Maize 28-14 in Pittsburg

What they’re saying

Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee told the Post that the Jaguars played defense “extremely well,” which helped secure Saturday’s victory — along with senior quarterback Hayden Jay making key offensive plays.

“Obviously we feel real good,” Applebee said. “Winning a state championship is just a great accomplishment and just shows all the hard work our kids have put in throughout the year.”

What else: Bishop Miege coach John Holmes said a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Armstrong to Taryn Jackson was a key play that made a big difference in the victory.

Now, Holmes said, his team — like the Jaguars — are going to enjoy the celebration before getting back to work.

Key quote: “For us, our expectation is to be playing in this game every year,” Holmes said. “Obviously, this week the players [are] off and then off-season workouts will get rolling next week. We have some really good seniors that we have to replace, so I know our underclassmen are going to be ready for that.”

Parting thought: A proposed rule change would move Bishop Miege and other private schools up a class, meaning it would potentially have to vie with Mill Valley in Class 5A in future seasons.