JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Mission walk-in clinic temporarily closed — “The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will temporarily close the Mission walk-in health clinic located at 6000 Lamar Ave. from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2 for staff training and end of the year holidays. JCDHE staff will be preparing for a new electronic medical records system which will provide a more seamless and efficient service for clients.” [ JCDHE Facebook ]

OP Police to train to use Narcan — “[Overland Park] will now partner with Johnson County EMS Medical Director Dr. Ryan Jacobsen to establish a protocol for officers to obtain, carry and administer Narcan nasal spray.” [Fox 4]

Lenexa plumber earns award — “Lutz Plumbing of Lenexa was presented a 2022 Kansas Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award during the 37th Annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Awards celebration held earlier this month in Topeka.” [LutzPlumbing.com]

JoCo native earns hiking “Triple Crown” — “Leawood native Charlie Janssen has qualified for hiking’s ‘Triple Crown’ award, which recognizes hikers who have completed three of the country’s longest trails. Janssen joins an elite group of people who have completed all three trails in a calendar year.” [KCUR]

Outgoing Lenexa Chamber chief looks to future — “[Blake] Schreck offered his thoughts on what the future holds for Lenexa as he prepares to retire in February as CEO of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce — and after almost 40 years of working in economic development in Johnson County. Ashley Sherard will succeed him.” [Kansas City Business Journal]