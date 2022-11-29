  Staff Report  - Facebook

JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Nov. 29

The Johnson County Museum's 1950s All-Electric House is ready for the holidays, complete with a vintage silver tree. Image via JCPRD Instagram account.

Forecast:🌤️ High: 55, Low: 24

Mission walk-in clinic temporarily closed“The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will temporarily close the Mission walk-in health clinic located at 6000 Lamar Ave. from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2 for staff training and end of the year holidays. JCDHE staff will be preparing for a new electronic medical records system which will provide a more seamless and efficient service for clients.” [JCDHE Facebook]