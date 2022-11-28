  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Cheering on JCCC athletics

JCCC Athletics continues to hold an impressive reputation for success.

Students receive a well-rounded college experience at Johnson County Community College, and that includes the chance to cheer on award-winning athletics programs. JCCC’s sports teams continue to break records and earn outstanding achievements, proving that JCCC is a great choice for athletes looking for the next chapter in their collegiate journey.

JCCC Volleyball conquers nationals

The JCCC Volleyball team capped another successful season by placing fourth at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this month. This marked the seventh time in 15 seasons that head coach Jennifer Ei led her team to a top-four national finish.