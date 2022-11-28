What’s happening with Sisters Thai/Laos Market in Mission

The sign sitting on the front of 5801 Johnson Drive, which went up last year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
It appears Sisters Thai/Laos Market, a small grocery store that had been in the works for more than a year in downtown Mission, will not open after all.
Catch up quick: Since early 2021, the empty storefront at 5801 Johnson Drive has been adorned with a Sisters sign, but little activity had been seen inside the building.
Now, Mission city officials confirm to the Post that the planned store, a venture from the owner of Sushi Karma across the street, is not going forward, at least not in the near future.
Why they said: City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post via email that “the building permit was closed out due to lack of activity” and that the property is “actively being marketed for lease.”
“We haven’t really heard anything else on that project,” Smith said.
Also, at a recent Mission Planning Commission meeting, city officials told commissioners that the project was not moving forward.
What else: The Post reached out to Cyrus Riahi, owner of Sushi Karma for comment on Sisters Thai/Laos Market’s status and have yet to receive a response.
The back story
Mission Business District posted on Facebook in April 2021 when Sisters Thai/Laos Market’s sign went up on the space.
The business district’s post said the market intended to feature imported groceries as well as a bubble tea station.
The Post reached out to Mission Business District for this story and did not immediately hear back.
