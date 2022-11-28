  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

What’s happening with Sisters Thai/Laos Market in Mission

Sisters Thai Mission

The sign sitting on the front of 5801 Johnson Drive, which went up last year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

It appears Sisters Thai/Laos Market, a small grocery store that had been in the works for more than a year in downtown Mission, will not open after all.

Catch up quick: Since early 2021, the empty storefront at 5801 Johnson Drive has been adorned with a Sisters sign, but little activity had been seen inside the building.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansas and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.