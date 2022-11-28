Prairie Village approves up to $1.85M to fix leaks at city pool

Catch up quick: The work is aimed at addressing leak issues at the complex’s adult and lap pools

Prairie Village is moving forward with $1.85 million in repairs to the city aquatic center at Harmon Park.

The city plans to abandon the use of the rusting, decades-old pipes and change how water is supplied to the pools — rather than replace the entire pipe system.

The labor intensive nature of the work associated with the repairs led to a scaled back approach, Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft told the city council on Nov. 21.

The upshot: Still, the project is going to cost more than the $1.2 million the city originally budgeted for the project.

More details: Bredehoeft told the city council the project includes installing new stainless steel gutters along the perimeter of both pools, similar to such gutters already in place at the aquatic center’s diving well.

According to Bredehoft, that is a less labor intensive option than the original plan to use wall inlets to supply the pools’ water.

Bredehoeft said the diving well at the aquatic center already features a stainless steel gutter.

What they’re saying: “I think the industry showed us, given the project we had before, there wasn’t a lot of people that thought they could get it done in the time frame we asked them to do,” Bredehoeft said. “We’ve scaled it back and we’re lucky to have found a contract that can provide the product and that we’re confident in that we think we can do the job to get it done.”

Timeline: Bredehoeft said city staff anticipates that the repairs will be completed in mid-May, prior to the opening of the 2023 swim season.

Go deeper: Prairie Village to look into making repairs at city pool complex