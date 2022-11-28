  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village approves up to $1.85M to fix leaks at city pool

PV Lap pool

The repairs will focus on the adult and lap pools at the city aquatic center at Harmon Park, above. Photo via city of Prairie Village Facebook.

Prairie Village is moving forward with $1.85 million in repairs to the city aquatic center at Harmon Park.

Catch up quick: The work is aimed at addressing leak issues at the complex’s adult and lap pools

