Overland Park man identified as person killed at JoCo work site

An Overland Park man has been identified as the person killed on a Spring Hill construction site last week.
What we know: In a statement Monday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Caleb Smith was killed in a “construction site accident” on Monday, Nov. 21.
The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. that day on a work site in the 20200 block of Balsam, just off 199th Street, east of Highway 169.
What else: The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is also conducting an investigation into Smith’s death.
According to its own procedures, OSHA has six months to investigate the matter and issue any citations for potential workplace safety violations.
Another thing: An OSHA spokesperson said Smith was working for St. Louis-based engineering firm Geotechnology when he was killed.
He was at the Spring Hill site doing soil bearing tests when a piece of equipment struck and killed him, the OSHA spokesperson said.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
