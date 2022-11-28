  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana earlier this month. Image credit SA Productions, via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect.

Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.