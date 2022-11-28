  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Journey to Bethlehem returns to Southminster Presbyterian Church

Shepherds discussing the strange star they've seen in the night sky in Southminster Presbyterian's Journey to Bethlehem.

After taking a pandemic break, Southminster Presbyterian Church is ready once again to kick off the Christmas season with their beloved 36-year tradition: the production of its Journey to Bethlehem living nativity.

As in the past, around 500 “travelers” will experience the journey taken by Jesus’s parents at the live nativity story production. Church members guide participants from the markets of Jerusalem and King Herod’s court to the innkeeper and the stable where Jesus was born.