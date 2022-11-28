Journey to Bethlehem returns to Southminster Presbyterian Church

As in the past, around 500 “travelers” will experience the journey taken by Jesus’s parents at the live nativity story production. Church members guide participants from the markets of Jerusalem and King Herod’s court to the innkeeper and the stable where Jesus was born.

After taking a pandemic break, Southminster Presbyterian Church is ready once again to kick off the Christmas season with their beloved 36-year tradition: the production of its Journey to Bethlehem living nativity.

For members of the church, Journey to Bethlehem is a beloved kick-off to the advent season. Some cast members have been a part of the annual production since the church started it 36 years ago. Church members put together the entire production, including setting all the scenes, memorizing lines and holding rehearsals.

Tim Thomas and Scott Giffen said that they have each been in almost every scene after years of participating in the productions.

“It begins the Christmas season; it’s something this family does and something we give to the community,” said Thomas. “It’s fun to do. You really get to know the other people in the church with this event.”

The production — which is free and open to the public — is held this Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, with a new group embarking on the journey approximately every 20 minutes. Masking is optional but welcomed and encouraged.

Southminster Presbyterian Church is located at 6306 Roe Avenue in Prairie Village.