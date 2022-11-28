  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 28

Lenexa rep vies for leadership“State Rep. Brandon Woodard announced he’s running to replace Rep. Tom Sawyer as the top Democrat in the chamber. Elected in 2018, the Lenexa lawmaker is taking on state Rep. Vic Miller of Topeka, who has been quietly lobbying for the position in recent days until officially making his candidacy official on Tuesday.” [Sunflower State Journal]