JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 28

Lenexa rep vies for leadership — “State Rep. Brandon Woodard announced he’s running to replace Rep. Tom Sawyer as the top Democrat in the chamber. Elected in 2018, the Lenexa lawmaker is taking on state Rep. Vic Miller of Topeka, who has been quietly lobbying for the position in recent days until officially making his candidacy official on Tuesday.” [ Sunflower State Journal ]

JoCo Mexican restaurant expands to KCMO — “Taqueria La Nueva will open … just off Southwest Trafficway [in Kansas City, Mo.], in early 2023. The owners also have an Overland Park restaurant.” [Kansas City Star]

Blue Valley listening sessions — “Blue Valley community members now have a new opportunity to engage with the Board of Education – Community Connection Point. These connection opportunities will provide attendees time to connect with board members, learn about a specific topics, and engage in conversation. Community Connection Points will be held quarterly in locations across the district with the first connection point scheduled for 6 p.m. on [Monday] Nov. 29 at the Blue Valley North library.” [BlueValleyK12.org]

Gardner officer won’t be charged — “The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will not press charges against the officers involved in a shooting in Gardner in July. A Gardner police officer was involved in a shooting on July 27 near 179th Street and Moonlight Road in Gardner.” [KMBC]

JoCo Museum’s “Redlined” exhibit gets love — “The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit, ‘Redlined: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation,’ is a long-needed crack in the wall that is suburban apathy towards the racist tactic of ‘Redlining’ that came to prominence in the 1930s. This is particularly significant for the Kansas City metro, an area that is quite familiar with the generational effects of such practices.” [The Pitch]