What are the best holiday lights in JoCo? Tell us your picks🎄

A neighborhood in Overland Park each year dresses itself up as Christmas Place for the holidays. File image.
It’s become an annual holiday tradition at the Post: asking our readers for their picks for the best local light displays.
See which spots made the list last year.
Now, we’re back for more.
We’re more than happy to re-up some festive favorites (after all, they’re favorites for a reason), but we’re also looking for some new suggestions this year.
So, where do you like to pack up the fam with a thermos of hot cocoa and Christmas tunes on the radio and go driving for some lights this time of year?
How to tell us your picks for best holiday lights in JoCo
We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
