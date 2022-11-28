What are the best holiday lights in JoCo? Tell us your picks🎄

See which spots made the list last year.

It’s become an annual holiday tradition at the Post: asking our readers for their picks for the best local light displays.

Now, we’re back for more.

We’re more than happy to re-up some festive favorites (after all, they’re favorites for a reason), but we’re also looking for some new suggestions this year.

So, where do you like to pack up the fam with a thermos of hot cocoa and Christmas tunes on the radio and go driving for some lights this time of year?

How to tell us your picks for best holiday lights in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: