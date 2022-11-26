  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library Pop Up Book Sales

If you're looking to start your holiday shopping, the Friends of the Library Pop-Up sale is a great place to start.

Now’s a great time to get some gift shopping done, and don’t forget to pick out some items for yourself. Start by shopping at the Friends of Johnson County Library Pop-Up Sales. You’ll find a wide selection of lightly-used materials for bargain prices all while supporting your Johnson County Library.

Pop Up Sales:
Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed for holidays, inclement weather closings announced on Facebook)
In the Pine Ridge Office Park
8279 Melrose Dr.
Lenexa, KS 66214