Bridge to Fit: The best thing for your new year’s resolution + get a free month of training

New Year’s resolution plans often aren’t sustainable, because people try to make too many changes all at once. Getting to the gym, establishing new routines, making nutritional changes, and/or starting any other healthy habit can be overwhelming.

The best thing you can do for your New Year’s resolution is start now.

This is why starting now is so important.

Starting now can help you build some momentum into the new year.

Starting now can help you to build healthy habits to prevent unwanted weight gain during the holidays.

Starting now can help you make progress during the holiday season, not go backwards.

Starting now can get you to where you want to be sooner.

Starting now will be your first step to a healthier, happier, and stronger you.

Starting now with your health and fitness is always the best option.

If you have struggled with getting started in the past, the best time is always now.

There won’t be a perfect time. Waiting for the perfect time usually leads to not starting.

Instead, think progress over perfection.

Getting started will look different for everyone, and that’s okay. Just because you’re not doing certain habit now doesn’t mean you can’t in the future.

At BridgeFit Personal Training we have worked with many people who struggle to get started and are looking to find a sustainable way to make progress on their health and fitness goals.

If you’re looking to start NOW, we are giving out a free month of personal training to the first three people to click the link below.

BridgeFit is perfect for you if:

You’re done feeling tired and stiff all of the time

You’re struggling to make progress and are unsure of what to do

You’re tired of not knowing if your form is helping you or hurting you

You’re worried your health and fitness will restrict you from being more active and mobile in the future

You’re fed up with how your clothes fit

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit:

“I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“I put on some weight over the pandemic and was unhappy with where I was physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit, I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy

