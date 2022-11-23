  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

More Prairie Village residents could get city property tax relief

Prairie Village property tax rebate

Prairie Village is planning to increase income thresholds for its property tax rebate program in an effort to help more residents with property tax relief. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

More Prairie Village residents may soon be eligible for property tax relief offered by the city.

Catch up quick: The City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday unanimously approved raising income thresholds connected to the city’s property tax rebate program, making households with higher incomes potentially eligible.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansas and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.