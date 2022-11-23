Overland Park Brookridge project groundbreaking pushed back

A rendering of the Brookridge development. File image.
It appears as if work on the massive $2 billion, mixed-use Brookridge project in Overland Park will not be getting underway this fall as originally anticipated.
Catch up quick: Developers Curtin Property said this summer they hoped to break ground on the site near Interstate 435 and Antioch Road sometime before the end of 2022.
But needed improvements to existing intersections and roadways around the 200-acre property have yet to be completed, putting off the first phase of construction.
Driving the news: With that in mind, the Overland Park City Council on Monday voted to extend by three years a resolution to issue economic development revenue bonds – a financing measure that allows developers to claim sales tax exemption on some project costs.
That resolution was set to expire Dec. 2 of this year but will now be extended to Dec. 31, 2025.
Though the start of work may be delayed, developers assured city officials the project will still be finished by the projected completion date at the end of 2027.
Background: In December 2019, the city council approved tax incentives to help Curtin build the first part of the mixed-use project, including tax increment financing, a special sales taxing district and the revenue bonds discussed at Monday’s meeting.
The revenue bonds — the subject of Monday’s vote — are set to not exceed $446 million and are aimed reimbursing the developer for some of the costs of construction materials, equipment, labor and furnishings for the development.
Timeline for the Brookridge development
Once the intersection improvements are completed, construction of the project’s first mixed-use building, which includes 317 apartments and 12,596 square feet of retail space, will begin near 103rd Street and Antioch.
Construction of the first phase of the development is now set to be completed by July 31, 2025.
Known as “The Village,” this portion will be on the site’s north side, which will have two mixed-use residential and retail areas, nine spaces for retail or restaurants, one mixed-use space for residential and offices, one office and one retail and hotel building.
By Dec. 31, 2027, Curtin must complete 100,000 square feet of office and 70,000 square feet of retail in the Village.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1