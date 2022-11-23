  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park Brookridge project groundbreaking pushed back

Brookridge Overland Park

A rendering of the Brookridge development. File image.

It appears as if work on the massive $2 billion, mixed-use Brookridge project in Overland Park will not be getting underway this fall as originally anticipated.

Catch up quick: Developers Curtin Property said this summer they hoped to break ground on the site near Interstate 435 and Antioch Road sometime before the end of 2022.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

