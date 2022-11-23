Overland Park Brookridge project groundbreaking pushed back

Catch up quick: Developers Curtin Property said this summer they hoped to break ground on the site near Interstate 435 and Antioch Road sometime before the end of 2022.

It appears as if work on the massive $2 billion, mixed-use Brookridge project in Overland Park will not be getting underway this fall as originally anticipated.

But needed improvements to existing intersections and roadways around the 200-acre property have yet to be completed, putting off the first phase of construction.

Driving the news: With that in mind, the Overland Park City Council on Monday voted to extend by three years a resolution to issue economic development revenue bonds – a financing measure that allows developers to claim sales tax exemption on some project costs.

That resolution was set to expire Dec. 2 of this year but will now be extended to Dec. 31, 2025.

Though the start of work may be delayed, developers assured city officials the project will still be finished by the projected completion date at the end of 2027.

Background: In December 2019, the city council approved tax incentives to help Curtin build the first part of the mixed-use project, including tax increment financing, a special sales taxing district and the revenue bonds discussed at Monday’s meeting.

The revenue bonds — the subject of Monday’s vote — are set to not exceed $446 million and are aimed reimbursing the developer for some of the costs of construction materials, equipment, labor and furnishings for the development.

Timeline for the Brookridge development

Once the intersection improvements are completed, construction of the project’s first mixed-use building, which includes 317 apartments and 12,596 square feet of retail space, will begin near 103rd Street and Antioch.