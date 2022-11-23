  Lucie Krisman  - Home and Garden

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Photo credit Saklakova, via Shutterstock. Used under Creative Commons license.

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder.

Remember this: Raking the fallen leaves in your yard can be a tedious task come fall, and it actually may not even be the best way to get rid of them anyway.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1