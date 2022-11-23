JoCo Notes: Wednesday, Nov. 23

*The Post will not publish on Thursday and Friday.

County offices closed this week — “County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the holiday. There will be no Board of County Commissioners meeting this Thursday.” [Johnson County]

Merriam breaks ground at old Kmart (above) — “Mayor Bob Pape and City Councilmembers joined Drake Development in the groundbreaking ceremony of Merriam Grand Station. The new development will sit at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road. It includes two apartment complexes and space for five restaurant/retail businesses.” [Twitter]

Gardner could boost cop pay — “The [Gardner City] council is considering a step pay plan similar to what was approved for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies in September. If approved, the plan would bump starting wages up to $28.50 for first year officers.” [Fox 4]

Downtown OP recognition — “The Kansas Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized Downtown Overland Park as a Great Place in Kansas … Through several decades of successful urban planning and support from the Overland Park Governing Body, Downtown Overland Park merchants, shoppers, neighbors and others, has become a cultural centerpiece of Overland Park.” — city press release

County low-income housing investment — “[The Board of County Commissioners] authorized a $1,000,000 investment of HOME funds in Prairiebrooke Townhomes, consisting of 20 1- and 2- story dwelling structures containing 76 units, of which 60 units will be low-income 2- bedroom and 3-bedroom units, a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit affordable housing development to be constructed in Gardner.” [JoCo.gov]

Roeland Park adopts families in need — “The City of Roeland Park plans, once again, to adopt Roeland Park families in need this upcoming holiday season. If you would like to donate to this effort please contact: Kelley at: knielsen@roelandpark.org or call 913-722-2600.” [Twitter]