  Lucie Krisman  - Holidays

JoCo Christmas Bureau market saved by last-minute donation

Johnson County Christmas Bureau

A scene from a previous year's holiday market run by the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. File image.

After an urgent call for help last week, local nonprofit Johnson County Christmas Bureau says it will be able to host its annual holiday shop this December after all.

Driving the news: The local nonprofit announced this week that it had found a commercial space to hold this year’s holiday shop for low-income Johnson Countians, following a months-long search.

