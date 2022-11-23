Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for January through April

By David Markham
Just because it’s cold and windy outside is no reason not to have some fun this winter! Registrations began Monday (Nov. 21), so there’s still plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season. The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2023 and beyond. These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs! Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
January
- Natural Christmas Tree Recycling drop-off points in four JCPRD parks Dec. 26 through Jan. 30
- “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” (All Ages) special exhibit through Jan. 7 at the Johnson County Museum
- “Memories of Meeting Santa” (All Ages) special holiday exhibit through Jan. 7 at the Johnson County Museum
February
- Cuter than Cupid (Ages 2-5 with an Adult) on Feb. 10 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Valentine’s Day Lunch & Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Feb. 14 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Mardi Gras Mah Jongg Party (Ages 50 & Older) on Feb. 21 at Mill Creek Activity Center
March
- Juliette’s Dream (All Ages) on March 4 at Ernie Miller Nature Center
- Lunch & Learn – LGBTQ 101 with Misty Town (Ages 50 & Older) on March 9 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Prince/Princess Tea Party (Ages 2-5 with an Adult) on March 10 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older & 50 Plus) on March 15 at Matt Ross Community Center
- St. Patrick’s Day Geocache (All Ages) on March 17 in Antioch Park
- Amazing Family Race (All Ages) on March 25 in Meadowbrook Park
- 50 Plus Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
April
- Mildale Farm Spring Community Day (All Ages) on April 1 at Mildale Farm
- Trucks and Big Rigs for Kids (All Ages) on April 1 at Theatre in the Park
- The Bunny Hop (Ages 2-5 with an adult) on April 7 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Egg Hunt Geocache (All Ages) on April 7 in Antioch Park
- Dog’s Day Out (All Ages) on April 15 in Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Hooked on Fishing (Ages 4-12) on April 29 in Meadowbrook Park
- TimberRidge Adventure Center Open House on April 29
- Hawks Nest Climbing Wall Open House (Ages 12 & Older) on April 29 at TimberRidge Adventure Center – registration for this event opens April 1
- And many more!
While they don’t happen during the January-April season, online listings give the opportunity to plan for and sign up for a number of races happening later in the year. These include: the Heritage Park 5K, 10K, & 15K race on May 6 in Heritage Park; the Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race on May 21; the Shawnee Mission Triathlon and Duathlon on July 9; the Kill Creek Park Triathlon & Duathlon on Aug. 12; the JCPRD Kids Triathlon in Kill Creek Park on Aug. 19; and the TimberRidge Adventure Race on Sept. 16. January through April program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, trips, and Spring Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. We also offer several winter break camps and programs – see related story. 50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel Tours with upcoming trips to: Ireland; Israel; Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria; Eastern Canada; Montana; Peru with stops at Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca; and holiday trips to New York City, and London and Paris; as well as a Regional Tour to the Pella (Iowa) Tulip Festival; and Day Trips and Social Outings to Kansas City, Mo., museums; Topeka; Springfield, Mo.; Jefferson City, Mo.; New Theatre & Restaurant; and much more. JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from Yoga, to games, to arthritis exercise, to topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s, gardening, travelogues, and more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, including a variety of youth computer-based programs. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away. With cooler temperatures, winter is also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks. To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1