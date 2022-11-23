Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for January through April

By David Markham

Just because it’s cold and windy outside is no reason not to have some fun this winter! Registrations began Monday (Nov. 21), so there’s still plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season. The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2023 and beyond. These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs! Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as: