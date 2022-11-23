  Juliana Garcia  - Overland Park

Ceramic Cafe in Overland Park marks 25 years of ‘selling memories’

Ceramic Cafe, a paint-you-own pottery studio in Overland Park, is celebrating 25 years in business this month. Above, owner Sara Thompson holds the 25th anniversary award her staff gifted her. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Ceramic Cafe, a local paint-your-own-pottery and glass fusing studio, is celebrating 25 years of being in business this month.

The upshot: Sara Thompson opened Ceramic Cafe in the the Ranch Mart North shopping center in November 1997 after seeing a similar concept while on vacation in California.

