  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Fight over Shawnee U-Haul self-storage facility isn’t over

Shawnee U-Haul

A U-Haul self-storage facility is proposed for an area on Silverheel Street. Image via Shawnee city documents.

For a second time, a proposal for a U-Haul self storage and retail development has won the approval of the Shawnee Planning Commission. And for a second time, neighbors in opposition are vowing to take their concerns to the city council when it comes before that body, this time on December 12.

Driving the news: Planning commissioners on Monday explained to about a dozen dissatisfied residents that they have little leeway in reasons they can use to deny the special use permit that would allow a 1,000-unit climate controlled storage building and companion retail building at 7020 Silverheel Street.