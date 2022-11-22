Fight over Shawnee U-Haul self-storage facility isn’t over

Driving the news: Planning commissioners on Monday explained to about a dozen dissatisfied residents that they have little leeway in reasons they can use to deny the special use permit that would allow a 1,000-unit climate controlled storage building and companion retail building at 7020 Silverheel Street.

For a second time, a proposal for a U-Haul self storage and retail development has won the approval of the Shawnee Planning Commission. And for a second time, neighbors in opposition are vowing to take their concerns to the city council when it comes before that body, this time on December 12.

Planning commissions are constrained to questions of whether the proposed land use fits the zoning and the city’s long-range plans, said Commissioner Kathy Peterson.

Key quote: “It’s not my job to question whether it’s a good business model. It’s not my job to consider whether or not it’s what I would really like it to be. Our job is, does it fit the boxes we are given,” she said.

What they’re saying: The neighbors, many of whom live in the nearby Willow Ridge subdivision, thought otherwise, though.

Their concerns were about potential speeding from inexperienced box truck drivers, the possibility of the new facility drawing crime to near their homes and schools, as well as the impact on their property values.

“Basically we’re losing our residential neighborhood,” said resident Tanya Honderick.

Backstory: They came to the meeting reinforced by the Shawnee City Council, which in August left U-Haul’s plan in limbo because councilmembers couldn’t raise enough votes to either approve or deny the special use permit and site plan needed for storage facility in that area.

U-Haul could put its retail center on that site, which is between Kansas Highway 7 and Silverheel Street, but developer Tom Zarda would need a special use permit to build the 126,630-square-foot storage building, which is indoors and climate controlled.

The proposed U-Haul site is an as-yet-undeveloped phase of the Zarda Business Park.

State of play: Because the last time through City Council resulted in the plan’s death by inaction, what the planning commissioners heard Monday was a fresh application, modified slightly from the original.

“It didn’t pass City Council for a reason. It wasn’t the facade. It wasn’t the elevation. It wasn’t a good fit and feel for the community,” said resident Kris Durbin, adding that he thought the same thing will happen the next time around in December.

To back up claims that storage facilities attract crime, Durbin quoted a Shawnee Police Facebook page post detailing how a man had illegally gained access to a storage facility and was arrested Saturday after fleeing into the woods outside.

What else: Other neighbors said they’d prefer offices, small businesses and perhaps a coffee shop to the storage units.

They also worried about introducing crime to nearby schools, daycares and senior living units.

“It would be terrific if something would be put on that land that would actually help us that we could patronize,” said Ann Manzardo. “I just don’t want warehouses in my neighborhood.”

Where things landed: Commissioners said they understood the concerns but things like crime and speeding are enforcement issues.

At a previous meeting, Shawnee Police Chief Sam Larson reassured the city council that based on data from other local storage buildings, he didn’t expect the U-Haul development to be a problem, said Commissioner Alan Willoughby.

“There’s people breaking in in my neighborhood,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean you don’t build a house in my neighborhood.”

How they voted on Shawnee U-Haul facility

In the end, the commission voted 8-1 to recommend approval of the plan and permit to the full council.

Commissioner Bill Holick voted against.

Commissioners Carol Norman and Amit Bhakta were absent.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.