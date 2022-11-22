  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Nall at Overland Park-Prairie Village line to see major work

The Overland City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement Monday with the city of Prairie Village to reduce lanes and make other improvements to Nall Avenue from 67th to 75th streets. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Major changes are coming to a stretch of Nall Avenue in Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Why it matters: An interlocal agreement between the two cities clears the way for a major reconstruction of Nall between 67th and 75th streets, with the aim of making the busy thoroughfare more bike and pedestrian friendly.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!