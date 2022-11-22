Why it matters: An interlocal agreement between the two cities clears the way for a major reconstruction of Nall between 67th and 75th streets, with the aim of making the busy thoroughfare more bike and pedestrian friendly .

Major changes are coming to a stretch of Nall Avenue in Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday unanimously approved its end of the agreement, which sets parameters for the project’s administration and funding responsibilities for each city for the project’s overall $2.8 million price tag.

That cost will be shared between the cities and the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program.

Prairie Village officials confirmed to the Post that city engineers there have also signed off on the project.

The details: Once completed, the improvements will reduce the number of lanes on that eight-block stretch of Nall from four lanes down to three, with a dedicated center turn lane for turning and bicycle lanes on the sides.

The traffic signals at the 75th Street intersection, which sits at the boundary between the two cities, will also be replaced.

Overland Park city engineer Tony Rome said Prairie Village has volunteered to take on the lead role of administering the project, but both cities have the right to review and comment on project decisions at any time throughout the duration of the agreement.

Key quote: “I’m glad to see this project going forward,” Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said at the city’s public works meeting Monday. “This is what I think would be considered a road diet … so I think this will be a good project in a part of town I use often.”

The cost: Overland Park’s share of the project will be roughly $955,000.

Overland Park was initially set to pay roughly $735,000 but funding from CARS came in lower than anticipated, according to city officials.

Currently, an initial $735,000 in costs is set to come from the city’s 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Program, with an additional $220,000 being funded from the city’s 2023 Contingency Funds.

What’s next in the Nall Avenue improvement process?

Now that the project has received approval from the city council, design for the rode improvements will begin in early 2023.