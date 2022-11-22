  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

New-look Mission Gateway plan could face final vote in January

Mission Gateway latest

Mission Gateway remains in limbo as developers work to secure nearly $20 million in private funding for the project. Above, an updated rendering of the proposed Mission Gateway site, looking southeast from Johnson Drive. Image via NSPJ Architects.

It appears no big decisions on the long-delayed Mission Gateway project will be made in 2022.

Why it matters: The latest iteration of the project, one of Johnson County’s most watched and troubled developments, remains in limbo as developers work to secure nearly $20 million more in private funding.

