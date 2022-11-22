Limitless Brewing of Lenexa is about to make a big move

Catch up quick: Emily Mobley, who with her husband Dave owns the brewery and tap room, said there are no plans for a special event on that day, when Limitless will move from its current home in the city’s light industrial area a little over a mile away.

Limitless Brewing’s new Lenexa location is almost ready, with an expected opening date of December 11, the business’s co-owner said this week.

Why it matters: The opening of the site at the southeast corner of West 95th Street and Dice Lane marks a big step in a journey that began a half decade ago, when the Mobleys became microbrew enthusiasts, touring breweries across the country and blogging about it.

Backstory: They also hosted some small events, and by 2018 were able to open Limitless at its first site, 9765 Widmer Road.

That locale, tucked away among offices near Lenexa’s Old Town, grew in popularity.

In 2021, the owners got approval from the Lenexa City Council and planning commission to construct their own building on a plot of vacant land on 95th Street.

Zooming out: Limitless was Lenexa’s first microbrewery and also holds the distinction of one of only a few to build its own location.

Many other smaller brewers in the area remodel and move into existing space.

Mobley said she could not think of another brewery in the immediate area that had built its own structure.

Limitless Brewing’s hours

Limitless is open every day of the year, including the big upcoming holidays, she said.

Although there are no plans for a ceremonial grand opening at the new place, there will be a Christmas carol sing-along on December 17 and a New Year’s Eve party with music and karaoke, she said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.