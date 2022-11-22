Limitless Brewing of Lenexa is about to make a big move

Dave (left) and Emily Mobley, owners of Limitless Brewing Company, inside their current location. File photo.
Limitless Brewing’s new Lenexa location is almost ready, with an expected opening date of December 11, the business’s co-owner said this week.
Catch up quick: Emily Mobley, who with her husband Dave owns the brewery and tap room, said there are no plans for a special event on that day, when Limitless will move from its current home in the city’s light industrial area a little over a mile away.
Why it matters: The opening of the site at the southeast corner of West 95th Street and Dice Lane marks a big step in a journey that began a half decade ago, when the Mobleys became microbrew enthusiasts, touring breweries across the country and blogging about it.
Backstory: They also hosted some small events, and by 2018 were able to open Limitless at its first site, 9765 Widmer Road.
That locale, tucked away among offices near Lenexa’s Old Town, grew in popularity.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1