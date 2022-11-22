  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Limitless Brewing of Lenexa is about to make a big move

Limitless Brewing

Dave (left) and Emily Mobley, owners of Limitless Brewing Company, inside their current location. File photo.

Limitless Brewing’s new Lenexa location is almost ready, with an expected opening date of December 11, the business’s co-owner said this week.

Catch up quick: Emily Mobley, who with her husband Dave owns the brewery and tap room, said there are no plans for a special event on that day, when Limitless will move from its current home in the city’s light industrial area a little over a mile away.