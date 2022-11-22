JCCC board looks to fill vacancy after Joy Koesten resigns

Catch up quick: The board announced Koesten’s resignation at its most recent meeting on Nov. 17.

Joy Koesten has resigned from her seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, a year after being elected.

In a statement to her fellow board members and JCCC President Andy Bowne, Koesten cited ongoing family health concerns as the reason for her resignation.

In her own words: “Knowing that these [family health] challenges will continue into the future, I decided that it was not fair to my fellow board members, the JCCC staff and faculty, and the community for me to continue to serve knowing my attention will be constantly drawn elsewhere,” Koesten said.

What’s next: The college has opened applications for candidates hoping to fill the vacant board seat for the remainder of Koesten’s term, which runs through 2025.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Following the deadline, the board will narrow down candidates to interview and make a final selection before Christmas.

The new trustee will take office on Jan. 19.

Candidates can send applications to president@jccc.edu , or mail them to the JCCC President’s Office in the 112 General Education Building at 12345 College Blvd.

Joy Koesten’s background

Koesten was one of four top vote-getters who earned seats on the JCCC Board during last November’s election.

Before that, she served one term in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019, representing a district covering parts of Leawood and Overland Park just west of State Line Road.

In addition, Koesten has also worked with local mental health and social service nonprofit organizations, including the Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition, Jackson County CASA and the Kansas Mental Health Coalition.

Key quote: “I have dedicated the last 25 years in service to higher education and feel passionately that JCCC is the crown jewel of our community,” Koesten said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve on this board with such dedicated colleagues, all of whom I enjoy and respect.”