  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

JCCC board looks to fill vacancy after Joy Koesten resigns

Former state representative Joy Koesten has resigned from the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, citing family reasons. File photo.

Joy Koesten has resigned from her seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, a year after being elected.

Catch up quick: The board announced Koesten’s resignation at its most recent meeting on Nov. 17.

