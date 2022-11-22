JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Nov. 22

JoCo Mental Health Center gets money — “Johnson County Mental Health Center in Mission was awarded $11,253 to assist with the transition to and/or implementation of requirements for the new designation of being a certified community behavioral health clinic (CCBHC). The CCBHC model is being implemented in Kansas and will provide more resources to participating clinics and improve the care the clinics are able to provide to Kansas citizens.” — Kansas Attorney General’s Office press release

County courthouse eco-friendly certification — “We have proudly achieved Gold certification in LEED for Cities & Communities and the newly completed Johnson County Courthouse is on track to achieve certification as well!” [JoCo Gov Twitter]

Local rep defends office of child advocate — “Rep. Jarrod Ousley, D-Merriam, defended the current system [of the office of the child advocate]. As the committee’s top Democrat, he said he is seeing progress and worried that continuing the debate may undermine the office.” [Topeka Capital-Journal]

Lenexa hires public works employees — “The City of Lenexa was looking to add nine employees in storm water and street maintenance [last week] at a hiring fair. Base pay for those positions ranges from $16.51 to $20.18 an hour. But throughout the winter workers will be getting a little extra.” [Fox 4]

County podcast promotes ways to recycle — “You will hear what the county is doing to help people reduce the amount of trash that goes into the waste stream. You’ll get the latest on JoCo’s Green Business program and how the county is teaching residents about what should and shouldn’t go in the recycling bin.” [JoCo On the Go]