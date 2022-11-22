  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

BECKER+RAVEN opens in Mission selling custom home goods

Becker Raven Mission

BECKER+RAVEN, a new furniture store in downtown Mission, is now open at 5811 Johnson Drive. Above, owners Coulton Becker (left) and Nicci Wyels (right), both of whom are furniture designers. Photo courtesy Nicci Wyels

BECKER+RAVEN, a new local furniture store, is now open in downtown Mission.

Where exactly? The shop is located at 5811 Johnson Drive, in the same strip as Energizing Mission and Jubilee Balloon Co.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansas and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.