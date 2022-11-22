BECKER+RAVEN opens in Mission selling custom home goods

Where exactly? The shop is located at 5811 Johnson Drive, in the same strip as Energizing Mission and Jubilee Balloon Co.

BECKER+RAVEN , a new local furniture store, is now open in downtown Mission.

Catch up quick: Owners Coulton Becker and Nicci Wyels opened the store in September.

Both have experience in the custom-built furniture and interior design business.

Wyels owns Raven Wood, a Kansas City-based studio that makes bespoke wood furniture, and Becker runs StudioBecker, a handcrafted wooden furniture and custom design studio.

The upshot: Becker and Wyels, both artisans themselves, created the store to showcase the work of other local craftspeople.

BECKER+RAVEN features furniture made by Becker and Wyels, as well as other items personally selected by the pair.

The store pays particular attention to the work of artisan-based home wares, most of which come from Kansas City.

The owners told the Post via email that the store is designed as a home, which gives shoppers and art collectors “insight into how a particular piece might look in their home.”

Key quote: “We honestly didn’t know how much the community needed a space like BECKER+RAVEN until we opened,” the owners told the Post. “Our visitors have shared their excitement for another ‘shop local’ store, but rave about the modern aesthetic.”

Why Mission? Becker and Wyels said their desire to have a centralized location in the Kansas City metro drew them to downtown Mission.

As renovations began, the owners said their love for the Johnson County suburb grew (along with their passion for the reuben sandwiches at nearby Werner’s Fine Sausages).

Visiting BECKER+RAVEN

The downtown Mission furniture store is open weekends only.

Customers can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

BECKER+RAVEN also features small events like a FIKA Coffee pop-up on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Go deeper: You can visit their website for more details about upcoming events and promotions.