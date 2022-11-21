  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Some Enchanted Evening raises record-breaking funds to support student scholarships

All proceeds from the annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala go directly to student scholarships and basic needs funding.

After being a virtual event for the past two years, nearly 600 guests gathered Saturday, Nov. 12, for the 2022 Some Enchanted Evening Gala. Celebration was in the air as attendees enjoyed an elegant gourmet dinner, paired with live music and good company, all while supporting the successes of JCCC students.

While the JCCC Foundation continues their fundraising efforts through the end of the year, we’re proud to report they’ve already raised more than $1 million for student scholarships and basic needs programs. This marks the fourth consecutive when they have reached this remarkable goal!