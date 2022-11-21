Updates from Johnson County Community College: Some Enchanted Evening raises record-breaking funds to support student scholarships

While the JCCC Foundation continues their fundraising efforts through the end of the year, we’re proud to report they’ve already raised more than $1 million for student scholarships and basic needs programs. This marks the fourth consecutive when they have reached this remarkable goal!

After being a virtual event for the past two years, nearly 600 guests gathered Saturday, Nov. 12, for the 2022 Some Enchanted Evening Gala. Celebration was in the air as attendees enjoyed an elegant gourmet dinner, paired with live music and good company, all while supporting the successes of JCCC students.

Honoring our Johnson Countian of the Year

But the evening isn’t just about food and friendship. A portion of each Some Enchanted Evening event celebrates an influential community member. This year, the JCCC Foundation honored Steven D. Wilkinson as Johnson Countian of the Year. Wilkinson, a retired healthcare executive and longtime community volunteer, is passionate about making a difference in people’s lives.

For more than 30 years Wilkinson led hospitals and healthcare organizations across Kansas. He is most widely known for his more-than-18-year tenure as chief executive officer of Menorah Medical Center.

“Steve’s strong desire to help others is the epitome of JCCC’s mission of inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Marshaun Butler, president of the JCCC Foundation. “His compassionate concern for others and his involvement in community causes make him the perfect honoree as Johnson Countian of the Year.”

Our students say it best

In addition to honoring Wilkinson, the guests also heard from JCCC students whose lives were positively affected by donor-funded scholarships. Scholarships make higher education not only accessible, but possible for many students. It’s inspiring to hear what our scholarship recipients have to say:

“I’m grateful for this scholarship, which has allowed me to continue with my education. I take it very seriously and will make sure I keep my grades up. Thank you for providing the opportunity to achieve my goal and set a good example for my children,” said Rosetta Dorsey.

“This scholarship has impacted me tremendously, not just financially but also mentally. It’s allowed me to continue my education without worrying about how to pay for school. Thank you for your generosity. It doesn’t go unnoticed,” said MelShonn Canada.

“This scholarship is helping me achieve my goal of becoming a college graduate. It will enable me to provide a better life and a more secure future for my family. Receiving it means others recognize my hard work, which motivates me to keep going, even when things get hard,” said Jessica McKay.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity. As a single mom, I didn’t know how I was going to juggle school and work. But because of this scholarship, I was able to continue my college education,” said BreeAna Allen.

It’s words like these that remind all of us of the power of giving — and prove how effectively the JCCC Foundation uses donated funds to fulfill the College’s mission by enabling inspired learning.

