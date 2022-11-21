  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

StretchLab, where stretching is the workout, opens in Fairway

StretchLab Fairway

StretchLab, a California-based assisted stretching studio, is now open for business in the Fairway Shops. Photo courtesy StretchLab.

StretchLab, which bills itself as an “assisted stretching studio,” is now open for business in the Fairway Shops.

Where exactly? The studio is located at 2712 W. 53rd St., in a storefront two doors down from Rainy Day Books.

