StretchLab, where stretching is the workout, opens in Fairway

Where exactly? The studio is located at 2712 W. 53rd St., in a storefront two doors down from Rainy Day Books.

StretchLab , which bills itself as an “assisted stretching studio,” is now open for business in the Fairway Shops.

Co-owner Michael Kingrey said it is officially open for business after a “soft opening” period that began on Oct. 10.

Kingrey decided, after seeing benefits from four sessions as a StretchLab customer, to bring a studio to Kansas City.

The details: This California-based studio offers one-on-one stretching services including a 25-minute or 50-minute stretch with what StretchLab calls flexologists, Kingrey said.

There will also be two group stretches available at StretchLab Fairway to address major muscle groups, according to a press release.

Kingrey said the intent is to show people how stretching can make their daily life more livable, no matter their age or gender.

According to StretchLab’s website, focused stretching session can help improve sports performance, reduce joint and muscle pain, improve posture and increase range of motion, among other benefits.

Key quote: “This is something that is geared toward everyone,” Kingrey said. “Gender, age, it doesn’t matter. Your youngest client is about 2-years-old and your oldest is about 92. Everybody, no matter who you are, male or female, you gotta stretch. It’s for every single person out there and it really makes an impact.”

Why Fairway? Co-owner Michael Kingrey said Fairway made the perfect spot for the first StretchLab in the Kansas City area given its proximity to other cities, including Mission and Westwood.

Kingrey said it’s a vibrant area with a lot always going on.

A second StretchLab is anticipated to open after the new year in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Kingrey said., with future hopes of also expanding into Olathe.

There is an existing StretchLab in Overland Park at 6645 W. 135th St., listed on StretchLab’s company website and on Google.

How to sign up for StretchLab

StretchLab offers monthly memberships for four or eight visits per month, as well as one-time, drop-in stretch sessions.