  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park to phase out traffic signals at 91st and Nieman

Overland Park traffic engineers are set to study the intersection at 91st and Nieman to determine whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop, rather than a signalized intersection. File photo.

Drivers in Overland Park will soon notice some changes at the intersection of 91st Street and Nieman Road.

Driving the news: City traffic engineers are set to study that intersection to determine whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop, rather than with traffic signals.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!