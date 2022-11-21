Overland Park to phase out traffic signals at 91st and Nieman

Driving the news: City traffic engineers are set to study that intersection to determine whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop, rather than with traffic signals.

Drivers in Overland Park will soon notice some changes at the intersection of 91st Street and Nieman Road.

Traffic signals have been in place there for some 40 years.

In a 9-3 vote earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council approved phasing out the lights in favor of a four-way stop.

How it will work: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29, all traffic signals at the intersection will star flashing red instead of running the typical red-yellow-green pattern.

That period of flashing red lights will last 90 days.

Drivers should treat the intersection the same as they would a four-way stop during the testing period.

Why now? A traffic study conducted by city engineers in August found the intersection’s traffic volume did not meet federal or city standards for needing traffic signals.

By the numbers: Approximately 2,700 vehicles use the intersection per day, compared to 8,700 vehicles per day in 1982 when the signals were first installed, according to the study.

Nearby Quivira Road was not yet a through street over Interstate 35 when the signals were installed, so Nieman Road carried more traffic between 87th and 95th streets.

Cost: If the city were to keep the traffic signals, about $50,000 worth of repairs would need to be done immediately in order to keep them operational, according to city staff.

The lights would then need to be replaced entirely within the next few years, which would cost the city approximately $450,000.

In contrast, simply removing the traffic signals and replacing them with a four-way stop would cost around $20,000.

Going forward: If no issues arise during the 90-day testing period, the traffic signals will be removed and replaced with stop signs on each of the four approaches to the intersection.

A follow-up study is set to be conducted another 90 days after the the lights are removed, as well as another one after a year.

Bigger picture of traffic light removal in Overland Park

Removing traffic lights is not without controversy in Overland Park.