Prominent SM Parkway corner about to get major makeover

Merriam Kmart

Merriam Grand Station, the redevelopment of the former Kmart site at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, is set to break ground on Monday. Image via city documents.

Merriam Grand Station, the redevelopment of the former Kmart site in Merriam, is set to break ground Monday.

Why it matters: The formal groundbreaking of the $130 million development marks the beginning of what promises to be a major remaking of the site at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, where the vacant big box store has stood for more than a decade.

