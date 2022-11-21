Prominent SM Parkway corner about to get major makeover

Why it matters: The formal groundbreaking of the $130 million development marks the beginning of what promises to be a major remaking of the site at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, where the vacant big box store has stood for more than a decade.

Merriam Grand Station, the redevelopment of the former Kmart site in Merriam , is set to break ground Monday.

State of play: Drake Development, the Overland Park-based developer, is hosting a groundbreaking at the site Monday afternoon at 2 p.m., according to an email invitation sent to the Post.

Developers originally forecast they would begin demolition of the old Kmart building in October, following asbestos removal in September.

Background: The Merriam City Council gave its final stamp of approval to the $130 million mixed-use Merriam Grand Station redevelopment in July.

The project features 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 10,000 square feet of civic space and two apartment buildings with at least 350 units total.

What follows Merriam Grand Station groundbreaking

The timeline for Merriam Grand Station calls for demolition and site work to begin on or before Dec. 31.

According to the development agreement, the commercial and residential parts of the plan need to be “pad ready” on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

Developers need to be finished with the infrastructure construction in 2024.

The three restaurants included in the plan and the other “outparcel” elements need to be completed and operational on or before June 30, 2025.

By December 2025, the parking portion of the project needs to be completed.

The entire project needs to be completed in four years, by December 2026.

Zooming out: A Krispy Kreme donut shop and Freddy’s restaurant near the site on Shawnee Mission Parkway will stay put.

Meanwhile, a Pegah’s restaurant on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch has already closed to make way for Merriam Grand Station.

