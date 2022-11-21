Leawood crash victim’s daughter seeks help to pay for mom’s recovery

Catch up quick: First responders arrived at the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 14, to find an SUV on fire.

The daughter of a Leawood woman is raising funds to support her mother’s recovery, following a car crash last week that resulted in a vehicle fire.

A woman, later identified as Caroline Kill, was trapped inside.

A video clip of an officer’s bodycam released by Leawood Police showed the harrowing moments as officers and firefighters pulled Kill from the still-burning vehicle alive.

What we know: According to a statement from the Leawood Police Department, the preliminary investigation showed that Kill’s car failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection while heading east on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue.

Once the car entered the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot, it struck a second car and a tree.

Details: Kill, 51, is a Leawood resident and mother of three.

According to friends and family, she is also a former Blue Valley School District science teacher who earned a doctorate degree at the University of Kansas.

“My mom is an amazing teacher, an amazing mother,” Gaby Kill, Caroline Kill’s daughter, told KMBC last week. “She is such a sweet person. I am devastated that this happened to her.”

In her own words: “I’m hoping that with the whirlwind of attention this tragedy has gotten, I can garner support for my mom and my family as we face new financial and logistical challenges,” Gaby Kill wrote in the summary of a GoFundMe online fundraiser. “I want to raise money to take stress off of mom and her parents as she adjusts to life after trauma, likely with health difficulties for the near and distant future.”

How you can help

According to the GoFundMe page, Gaby Kill launched the fundraiser for her mother three days ago.