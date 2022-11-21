  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood crash victim’s daughter seeks help to pay for mom’s recovery

Following a car crash at Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trailhead last week, the daughter of crash victim Caroline Kill is raising funds in hopes of supporting her mother's future health and financial challenges. Image via Gaby Kill's GoFundMe page.

The daughter of a Leawood woman is raising funds to support her mother’s recovery, following a car crash last week that resulted in a vehicle fire.

Catch up quick: First responders arrived at the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 14, to find an SUV on fire.

