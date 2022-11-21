JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 21

Merriam murder suspect had been released —“In June, Murray was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on two charges [in Missouri], but the judge granted a suspended execution of sentence … a chance to live on probation. But less than four months later, police said Murray was involved in Dillon’s murder [in Merriam].” [ OzarksFirst.com ]

Overland Park tree lighting — “In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund recipient was Growing Futures, a Head Start program in Overland Park.” [KCTV]

GOP keeps Kansas House supermajority — “Democrats would have needed to win that race, as well as have Democrat Ace Allen pull ahead of Rep. Carl Turner, R-Leawood, in order to gain the 42 seats needed to break the supermajority. Allen ultimately lost by 60 votes, after Johnson County certified its results Thursday.” [Topeka Capital-Journal]

Overland Park dentist lawsuit — “The plaintiff, Robert Best, alleges he went to Kansas City Dental Implants [in Overland Park] for surgery in June 2021 to have just one impacted molar removed and replaced by an implant so a crown substitute could be made and installed in its place. Best received an injected anesthetic and nitrous oxide inhalant before the surgery.” [Star]

Butterfield’s Bakery honored — “Owner/Chef Kate Smith of Butterfield’s Bakery & Market at the Lenexa Public Market was named ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ by the Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority and Women Business Development.” [Kansas Commerce Department]

Roeland Park curbside glass — “Curbside glass recycling is coming! [Ripple Glass] will deliver glass recycling bins to all Roeland Park residents in early December & your glass bottles and jars will be collected monthly, starting in January 2023.” [Twitter]

Merriam Frontage Rd. closure — “Due to recent weather, the road closure at the train tracks on W. Frontage Road [in Merriam] is extended into [this week.] BNSF Railroad is repairing the tracks between 67th and 75th streets and replacing asphalt around the tracks.” [City of Merriam]