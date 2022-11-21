  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 21

The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden lit up for the holiday season. Image via OP Arboretum Facebook page.

Today’s Forecast: ☀️ High: 51, Low: 30

Merriam murder suspect had been released —“In June, Murray was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on two charges [in Missouri], but the judge granted a suspended execution of sentence … a chance to live on probation. But less than four months later, police said Murray was involved in Dillon’s murder [in Merriam].” [OzarksFirst.com]