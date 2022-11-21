  Roxie Hammill  - Schools

SMSD principal to parents: ‘wait 24 hours’ before hitting send

Westwood View teacher student

A teacher in a classroom in the Shawnee Mission School District. File photo.

After three years of increasingly heated debates over things like masks, school shutdowns and culture wars issues involving topics like race and gender identity, one Shawnee Mission principal has tried a novel approach to lower the temperature.

Catch up quick: As school opened this fall, Indian Hills Middle School Principal Blake Revelle asked parents to wait 24 hours before pressing the “send” button on emails to teachers.