SMSD principal to parents: ‘wait 24 hours’ before hitting send

Catch up quick: As school opened this fall, Indian Hills Middle School Principal Blake Revelle asked parents to wait 24 hours before pressing the “send” button on emails to teachers.

After three years of increasingly heated debates over things like masks, school shutdowns and culture wars issues involving topics like race and gender identity, one Shawnee Mission principal has tried a novel approach to lower the temperature.

In a message to families, Revelle said that most of the time, communication with teachers was well-intentioned, as parents try to fill in the blanks about something their child told them.

But, he added, a quickly fired-off email can have real-world consequences.

What he said: “Over the past two years, I have noticed a sharp escalation in the amount of inappropriate email communication from parents to teachers at Indian Hills Middle School (with only rare instances of the reciprocal),” Revelle wrote in a school newsletter.

“In a current world where we have real, tangible teachers shortage issues — even at great schools like (Indian Hills) — the last thing we need is to drive good teachers away from the classroom for something well within our control.”

The upshot: Revelle instead advised parents to “wait 24 hours and come back to it.”

Zooming out: School districts across the country have experienced staff shortages, and the Shawnee Mission School District is no exception.

After a 2021-22 school year full of substitute teacher shortages, the district last summer approved an increase in substitute pay.

The district has also struggled to fill staff vacancies at times over the past two years.

Bigger picture: The shortages coincide with increased reports nationwide of harassment of teachers and emotional debates over certain school policies and state laws.

A report by the federal Government Accountability Office said negative perceptions of teachers has been a significant challenge for recruiters.

What they’re saying: Revelle didn’t respond directly to a request for further comment, but David Smith, SMSD’s chief communications officer, acknowledged the atmosphere that often has gone with political discussions.

“I am sure you have noticed that, as a society, our public discourse has become a lot more coarse recently, and the public schools are not immune to this,” he wrote in an email.

He said he was not aware of any similar messages going out from other Shawnee Mission principals this year, but applauded Revelle for what he assumed was an attempt to get ahead of the potential problem.

“Sometimes all we need is a reminder of that which we have always known about how to treat each other. I admire Mr. Revelle for trying to address this situation proactively.”

A final thought: Revelle wrote in his newsletter to families that his encouragement to wait 24 hours was not a response to anything specific but an attempt to keep civility in the front of everyone’s minds.

“It’s an important practice we must adopt from the beginning of this year and in years to come to maintain the best learning environment we possibly can for our students,” he wrote.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.