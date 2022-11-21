5 teens arrested following car chase through Johnson County

Five juveniles were arrested following a car chase in three northern Johnson County cities early Monday.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers investigated three auto burglaries overnight, two near 75th Street and Lowell Avenue and one near 116th Terrace and Antioch Road.

What we know: According to recorded scanner traffic, a witness saw the suspect vehicle and was able to give police the license plate number.

Shortly after midnight, a Prairie Village officer spotted the suspect vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, driving westbound on 75th Street approaching Metcalf.

Radio traffic indicates that the officer followed the car to 79th Street and Antioch, where it stopped for a red light.

Two Prairie Village officers tried to block the Passat, but the driver rammed the police car in front and backed into the other before fleeing westbound on 79th Street.

What happened next: The ensuing chase led officers to E. Frontage Road and south to 87th Street in Lenexa before going west and eventually turning onto northbound I-35.

Speeds reached 120 miles per hour, as the chase passed under 75th Street into Merriam.

At one point, a Lenexa officer was able to get stop sticks in front of the Passat and damage one of its front tires.

And then: The suspect driver attempted to exit at Johnson Drive but lost control and went off-road.

The driver regained control and returned to the highway, where the car ultimately stopped.

The suspects: Officers from Prairie Village, Merriam, and Overland Park detained five teenagers from inside the car.

Radio traffic indicates that three of the suspects are 14, one is 15 and one is 16.

Charges: All suspects are facing charges for auto burglary, with the driver facing additional charges for aggravated battery on law enforcement officers and felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.

A final thing: No officers or suspects reported injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, Prairie Village Police had not released any details about the pursuit or responded to the Post’s inquiries.

