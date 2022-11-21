  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

5 teens arrested following car chase through Johnson County

Police officers stop suspect vehicle on I-35.

Prairie Village, Merriam and Overland Park officers on I-35 after the suspect vehicle, at right, came to a stop. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Five juveniles were arrested following a car chase in three northern Johnson County cities early Monday.

Catch up quick: Overland Park Police responded to a reported auto burglary before midnight.