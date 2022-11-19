Your Community: Curbside holds pickup at Johnson County Library

For many of us, this is a really busy time of year. Trying to get more done but not having more time can be stressful to say the least. This may even mean giving up some of the things you enjoy until things start to settle down. Luckily, you can still enjoy all your favorite materials from Johnson County Library with the ultra-convenient Curbside Holds Pickup service at the Cedar Roe, Gardner, Leawood Pioneer, Oak Park and Spring Hill Libraries. When you’re placing your items on hold, select one of the Curbside Holds Pickup branches and enjoy the perks of curbside pickup.

This service has been very popular and for good reason. You simply pull up to a reserved parking spot in your comfortable vehicle. Text that you’re there and in no time, your items are brought out to you. Then as you are pulling out of the parking lot you’ll wonder why you didn’t do this sooner. It’s simple, fast and stress-free.