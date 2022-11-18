Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 18

Did somebody say “weekend?” Welcome to Friday, Johnson County!
Forecast: 🥶 High: 27, Low: 19
Weekend outlook:
- Saturday: ☀️ High: 33, Low: 19
- Sunday: ☀️ High: 46, Low: 31
Diversions
- Kick off the holiday season Friday in downtown Overland Park with The Mayor’s Holiday Festival, a free community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Find out more.
- Participate in a KC holiday tradition by going to see a performance of the KC Rep’s “A Christmas Carol,” which begins Friday night and runs through Christmas Eve. Here’s ticket info.
- Support the creativity and entrepreneurship of local kids this Sunday at the Holiday Kid Makers Market at Lenexa Public Market. Here are the deets.
- Get your holiday shopping done all weekend at Overland Park’s Holiday Boutique, which runs through Sunday at the OP Convention Center.
- Support the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, which will perform at Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College this Sunday. Tickets are $15 or adults and $5 for kids.
Noteworthy
- “[Overland Park] traffic engineers are studying the intersection at 91st and Nieman to determine whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop, rather than a signalized intersection … Traffic signals will remain at the intersection while engineers complete their study, which will begin on November 29.” — city press release
- “Bring your recyclable clothing, building materials, pet supplies and more to be recycled at the City’s Recycling Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Black & Veatch, 11401 Lamar.” [OPKansas.org]
- “According to court documents, [Kevin] James of Lenexa admitted that from 2008 to 2010, he coordinated with his accountant to manipulate Miller Paving’s quarterly financial records to falsely reflect profit to maintain the company’s banking and bonding relationships.” [DOJ]
- “The Johnson County Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles department will begin mailing 211,320 real estate and 14,859 personal property tax statements to Johnson County taxpayers on Wednesday, Nov. 16.” [JoCo.gov]
- “A third trial for Dana Chandler, accused of the 2002 killings of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancee Karen Harkness, will go ahead in Pottawatomie County early next year, despite Chandler’s attempts to move the trial elsewhere. In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday afternoon, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios denied a motion from Chandler and her defense team to move the trial to Johnson County.” [Yahoo News]
