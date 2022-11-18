Your daily planner: Friday, Nov. 18

Weekend outlook:

“[Overland Park] traffic engineers are studying the intersection at 91st and Nieman to determine whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop, rather than a signalized intersection … Traffic signals will remain at the intersection while engineers complete their study, which will begin on November 29.” — city press release

“Bring your recyclable clothing, building materials, pet supplies and more to be recycled at the City’s Recycling Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Black & Veatch, 11401 Lamar.” [ OPKansas.org ]

“According to court documents, [Kevin] James of Lenexa admitted that from 2008 to 2010, he coordinated with his accountant to manipulate Miller Paving’s quarterly financial records to falsely reflect profit to maintain the company’s banking and bonding relationships.” [ DOJ ]

“The Johnson County Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles department will begin mailing 211,320 real estate and 14,859 personal property tax statements to Johnson County taxpayers on Wednesday, Nov. 16.” [ JoCo.gov ]