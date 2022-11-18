  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Stephanie Yarmo Boresow

Stephanie Yarmo Boresow, age 51, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Stephanie was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

A funeral service for Stephanie will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131 with burial following at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.