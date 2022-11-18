A funeral service for Stephanie will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131 with burial following at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Stephanie Yarmo Boresow, age 51, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Stephanie was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephanie’s memory may be made to Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, 5916 Dearborn Street, Mission, Kansas 66202, https://kcdsi.org/donation-form/; and KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center – Checks should be made payable to KU Endowment – Alzheimer’s Research, and should be mailed to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., MS 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160. , www.kualzheimer.org/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Boresow family.