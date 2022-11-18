SMSD News: Inclement weather procedures, 2022-2023

In Shawnee Mission, we encourage everyone to take two steps:

As temperatures drop, it is important for our community to be prepared for possible inclement weather cancellations.

Become familiar with Shawnee Mission’s Inclement Weather procedures for the 2022-2023 school year Know where to watch for closure announcements

About inclement weather procedures (plans A, B, and C)

If there is a school closure in Shawnee Mission in the 2022-2023 school year, there are three possible scenarios.

Click here to view SMSD Inclement Weather Procedures 2022-2023.

School closures take place if Shawnee Mission follows Plan A or Plan B. If Plan C is announced, remote teaching and learning will take place and meal service will be provided.

Shawnee Mission closure announcements

If any closures are announced in Shawnee Mission, it will be announced broadly in our community. For family members and staff, the district sends a direct email, phone call, and a text for those who have opted to receive text messages.

Interested community members can also find out about cancellations here:

www.smsd.org

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Local radio and television stations

24-hour information line at 913-993-7380

The district does NOT announce when schools are open. If no announcement is made, schools are open.

How closure decisions are made

Decisions to close during the school year are always challenging, and are made on a case-by-case basis. The decision to follow Plan A, B, or C will also be dependent on a number of different factors. Some of the factors that must be considered include temperature, wind speed, anticipated precipitation, timing of anticipated precipitation, type of precipitation (rain, sleet, hail or snow), road conditions, and staffing levels. With each inclement weather decision, SMSD leaders want to be sure all students and staff can arrive at school safely and return home safely each day.

School closure decisions have a significant impact on students and families across our community. We thank everyone in our community for taking steps to be prepared.

