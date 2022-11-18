Why it matters: Its SMSD’s latest attempt to fill persistent staff vacancies among classified staff like custodians and paraeducators.

The Shawnee Mission School District is now offering $200 bonuses to employees who refer others to come work for the district.

Driving the news: The board of education on Monday unanimously approved the classified staff referral program.

Any current employee who refers someone else to take a classified staff position will get a $200 bonus.

A single employee can get multiple referral bonuses if more than one person they refer becomes employed with the district.

The bottom line: With more than 200 currently vacant classified staff positions, the program could end up costing more than $40,000, according to board documents.

Background: This is the second program Shawnee Mission launched this school year to incentivize hiring classified staff.

Last month, the district approved a pay incentive program to attract and retain paraeducators and second-shift custodians.

The district is also working with local staffing agency Kelly Services to recruit and hire more paraeducators.

What they’re saying: “Since you approved the incentive program, we’ve hired six resource paras, three center-based paras and two second-shift custodians,” Michael Schumacher, associate superintendent of human resources, told the board Monday. “Not huge, but something. Something that we weren’t hiring prior to that, so that’s great.”

How Shawnee Mission referral bonuses work

A current classified staff member needs to email smsdreferral@smsd.org with the name and contact information of the person they are referring for the job, according to board documents.