Shawnee Mission staff can now get $200 bonuses — Here’s how

Shawnee Mission offering referrals for classified staff positions, like custodians.

Shawnee Mission on Monday approved a classified staff referral program in its latest attempt to fill vacancies in these positions which includes paras and custodians. Photo courtesy Shawnee Mission.

The Shawnee Mission School District is now offering $200 bonuses to employees who refer others to come work for the district.

Why it matters: Its SMSD’s latest attempt to fill persistent staff vacancies among classified staff like custodians and paraeducators.

