Why it matters: Overland Park Fire officials say one of the children in the family heard a smoke alarm going off, alerting the other family members and allowing them all to safely escape.

An Overland Park family of five escaped a house fire unharmed Friday morning.

Key quote: “This fire serves as a reminder of the importance of having and maintaining working smoke alarms,” OPFD media manager Jason Rhodes said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Catch up quick: Fire crews were called to the single-family home in the 10800 block of W. 98th Street just after 6 a.m.

All members of the family were out safe by the time the first units arrived.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-story home.

What happened: Rhodes said it took crews about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The home suffered heavy damage, with most of the damage on the upper floor and in the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Another thing: The Red Cross is helping the family find temporary lodging as the fire displaced them from their home.

A final thought: “If you or someone you know needs assistance with smoke alarms, contact your local fire department,” Rhodes said.